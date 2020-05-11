Somalia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surge to 1,089

Somalia on Monday confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19, largely due to community transmission, bringing the tally of infections to 1,089 in the country.

Health minister Fawziya Abikar said 24 of the 35 new cases were recorded in Banadir, while Puntland had eight and Somaliland three.

One person succumbed to the respiratory disease, raising the death toll to 52.

The number of recoveries rose to 121, after the latest addition of three, Abikar said.

The spike in COVID-19 cases comes at a time when Somalia is grappling with heavy flooding and a threat of desert locust infestation.

The World Health Organization has warned that if the virus transmission is not slowed down rapidly, the patient surge and increasing demand for health care will overwhelm the country’s fragile health system.

Somalia has closed schools, banned large gatherings and suspended international and domestic passenger flights contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Enditem

Xinhua.