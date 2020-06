Somalia has recorded 33 new cases of the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, in addition to 36 recoveries.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,812 and the recoveries to 782. The death toll still stands at 90.

In the daily Covid-19 briefing, Somalia’s Minister of Health and Social Care said that the new cases were from Puntland, 21 cases, Somaliland, 7 cases and Galmudug, 5 cases.

Thirty of the cases are male while 3 are female.

Somaliaffairs.