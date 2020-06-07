Somalia confirms 45 new COVID-19 cases as tally hits 2,334

Somali health ministry on Sunday confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 2,334.

Fawziya Abikar, the health minister said ten patients recovered from the respiratory disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have been discharged from hospitals to 441.

The minister said one patient succumbed to the respiratory disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 83.

Abikar said 35 of the latest cases are male while ten others are female and according to the health ministry, the cases are largely community transmission.

The cases are surging at a time that Somalia is struggling to contain floods that have affected nearly a million people and desert locusts that are devouring crops and pasture in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug; creating a triple threat.

The Horn of African nation has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 including closing schools, banning large gatherings and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.

However, the ministry of transport and aviation announced that the local air travel will resume on Monday with strict guidelines from the health ministry.

Xinhua.