Somalia army arrests al-Shabaab intel chief

Somali army arrested the intelligence chief of al-Qaeda affiliated al-Shabaab group in the Lower Shabelle region, a military official said on Sunday.

Gen. Abdihamid Mohamed, Somali military infantry commander, told reporters that al-Shabaab intelligence chief Hassan Sulet known as Hassan Geney, was captured near the newly liberated strategic agricultural rich town of Janaale.

“The military operation which resulted in capturing the al-Shabaab intelligence chief in Lower Shabelle region alongside two militants comes after local residents informed his whereabouts,” Mohamed said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Somali military killed over 27 al-Shabaab militants in the southern province of Lower Juba.

“Somali National Army killed 27 al-Shabaab militants at Bula-gudud location near Kismayo town in lower Jubba region. The army also foiled a truck bomb attack during the ongoing operation there,” Somali National News Agency said.

