Six militants killed in southern Somalia

Somali security forces backed by Southwestern State army on Wednesday killed six al-Shabab fighters in an offensive in Dinsor town in the southern region of Bay, an official confirmed.

Abdulkadir Shaban, deputy governor of Dinsor town in charge of security, said the joint operation was conducted following a tip-off from the public.

“There was an intense confrontation between the army and the militants, but we overpowered them killing six of them,” Shaban said.

The latest operation came barely a day after government forces killed seven al-Shabab militants in another operation in the country’s central region of Hiran.

The government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab extremists in central and southern regions, but the militants still hold swathes of rural areas in those regions conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

Xinhua.