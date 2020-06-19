Djibouti, Somalia congratulate Kenya for winning UN Security Council seat

Djibouti and Somalia have congratulated Kenya for winning a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Kenya beat Djibouti in the second round to win the seat, garnering 129 votes to Djibouti’s 62.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh congratulated Kenya for the win.

“We extend our congratulations to Kenya as the newest representative of our region at the @UNSC. I am convinced they will bring valuable contributions to the debates during their tenure in the Security Council. My congratulations to H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta and the Kenyan nation,” President Guelleh said in the tweet.

The Djibouti leader also thanked the countries that supported Djibouti’s candidature.

“And to our partners, Djibouti is grateful for your support throughout this entire process,” he said in another tweet.

For its part, Somalia congratulated its neighbour, Kenya, for winning the UNSC seat.

“On behalf of the Gov’t and People of Somalia, I wish to extend my sincere congratulations to #Kenya for getting elected as non permanent member of the #UNSC. We are confident Kenya would best represent our region’s interest,” Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad said in a tweet.

Somalia supported Djibouti in its failed bid to get elected to the Security Council.

