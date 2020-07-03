Coronavirus: Somalia resumes local flights

Somalia’s cabinet has approved the resumption of local flights from Sunday, with one daily passenger flight to and from regional states.

Aviation Minister Mohamed Abdullahi Oomaar told the BBC that the airports were re-opening with precautionary measures:

The pandemic has not yet been eradicated, but it has been agreed that it’s the appropriate moment to resume flights, while minimising the number of travellers.

There’ll be six domestic flights per day. We’ve also developed new methods of operations such as social distancing, face masks and hand sanitisers for the passengers, and instructions on what to do inside the aircraft.”

Somalia suspended all flights when the country recorded the first coronavirus three months ago.

The country has recorded 2,944 cases of Covid-19, including 90 deaths.

BBC.