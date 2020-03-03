US military strike in Somalia kills one terrorist, injures two others

The United States military on Monday said that it killed one Al-Shabaab terrorist and wounded two others after it conducted two airstrikes in the southern region of Somalia.

According to the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), the airstrikes were conducted in the vicinity of Qunyo Barrow.

“US Africa Command is focused on support to the Federal Government of Somalia and helping them end Al-Shabaab‘s brutal ambitions and treatment of the Somali people. Striking al-Shabaab leadership, fighters, facilities and areas of operations is one of the ways we continue to pressure their network,” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bill Gayler, director of operations, AFRICOM, said.

AFRICOM said no civilians were killed or injured in the latest airstrike according to an initial assessment of the strikes.

“Al-Shabaab leadership has expressed its primary desire is to conduct attacks not just in East Africa, but against Americans and U.S. interests across the globe. International efforts and the persistent pressure placed on al-Shabab helps contain the group’s broader ambitions and desire to conduct attacks beyond Somali borders,” a statement on AFRICOM’s website read in part.

Somalia has been plagued by terrorism for more than a decade, perpetrated by the Al-Shabaab militant group. The war waged by the terrorists, who have been trying to topple the central government, has killed tens of thousands and forced millions to flee their homes.

