SomaliA, U.S. forces kill 2 al-Shabab terrorists, destroy camp

Somali and the United States forces killed two al-Shabab terrorists and wounded another in a new airstrike conducted in the militants’ stronghold in southern Somalia on Saturday.

The U.S. Africa Command (Africom), which has in the past conducted counterterrorism strikes against the terror group in Somalia, said that the latest airstrike also destroyed al-Shabab’s compound in the vicinity of Saakow.

“We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike,” Africom said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The U.S. and partner forces have increased military raids into territory formerly controlled by al-Shabab after driving the insurgents out of Mogadishu in 2011.

Since 2017, the U.S. military has stepped up air raids against al-Shabab, which is trying to overthrow the internationally-backed Somali government.

The strikes have largely targeted al-Shabab figureheads based in southern Somalia, where the group still maintains a strong grip in some regions.

CGTN Africa.